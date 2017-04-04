Dr. Maimon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olga Maimon, MD
Overview
Dr. Olga Maimon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 758 State Route 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 360-0117
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Seen her many years ago. She found a problem with me that many other doctors missed. It could have costed me my life. She connected me with the right surgeons that quickly took me in and corrected my problem. I was asked to see a Gastroenteritis from my family doctor so I will go to her again.
About Dr. Olga Maimon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1073598850
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maimon speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Maimon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maimon.
