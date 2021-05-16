See All Podiatrists in Sebring, FL
Dr. Olga Luepschen, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Olga Luepschen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.

Dr. Luepschen works at FLORIDA HOSPITAL HEARTLAND DIVISION in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Lab
    4200 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 314-9255
  2. 2
    Gentle Foot Care Center
    2 Ryant Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 314-9255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Sebring

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 16, 2021
    Dr Olga & staff are wonderful! The Dr doesn't mince words. She gets right to the point & doesn't hesitate to tell you how to have healthy feet, from treatment to proper shoes! Her medical assistants are very knowledgeable & Dr Olga shows she has confidence in them. The office is run very efficiently and welcoming. You know it with the call you make for your first appointment. I was in terrible pain with plantars faciatus & with her treatments we avoided surgery. I am very grateful I found her.
    Gayle Metz — May 16, 2021
    About Dr. Olga Luepschen, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083826812
    Education & Certifications

    • MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olga Luepschen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luepschen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luepschen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luepschen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luepschen works at FLORIDA HOSPITAL HEARTLAND DIVISION in Sebring, FL. View the full address on Dr. Luepschen’s profile.

    Dr. Luepschen has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luepschen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Luepschen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luepschen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luepschen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luepschen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

