Dr. Olga Lerner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Lerner works at Lakeside Coummunity Healthcare Medical Group in North Hollywood, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.