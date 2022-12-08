Dr. Olga Kromo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kromo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Kromo, MD
Overview
Dr. Olga Kromo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
South Miami Office6280 Sunset Dr Ste 501, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 671-3447
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visits are always very productive & treatments are given when necessary.
About Dr. Olga Kromo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1124229091
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Jackson Mem Hosp
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Florida International University, Miami
Dr. Kromo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kromo has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Neck Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kromo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kromo speaks Russian and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kromo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kromo.
