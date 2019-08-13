Dr. Olga Kozlova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozlova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Kozlova, MD
Dr. Olga Kozlova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Vista Physician Group Gurnee Clinic30 Tower Ct Ste C, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 599-0715
Adult and Pediatric Neurology, LLC Olga Kozlova, MD9933 Lawler Ave Ste 520, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 450-7737Friday9:00am - 6:00pm
Olga is best in her profession and well engaged with her patient. She provides low budget medication and several times waived off her fees.
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Neurophysiology
- State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
- State University of New York at Brooklyn
- SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY
- MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Kozlova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozlova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozlova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozlova speaks Russian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozlova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozlova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozlova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozlova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.