Dr. Olga Kouruklis, MD
Overview
Dr. Olga Kouruklis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ronkonkoma, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Preferred Professional Medical3505 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 Directions (631) 676-7656
Glen Oaks Internal Medicine26004 80TH AVE, Glen Oaks, NY 11004 Directions (718) 347-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Olga Kouruklis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1669678454
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr-SUNY
- Downstate Med Ctr-SUNY Med
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Loyola Univeristy of Chicago
Dr. Kouruklis speaks Greek and Spanish.
