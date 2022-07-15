Overview

Dr. Olga Konykhov, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with Pepose Vision Institute



Dr. Konykhov works at Opticare Eye Health and Vision Center in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.