Dr. Olga Katz, PHD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kishinev Medical Institute and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Dept of Neurology in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

