Dr. Olga Katz, PHD

Neurology
3 (51)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Olga Katz, PHD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kishinev Medical Institute and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Katz works at Dept of Neurology in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dept of Neurology
    2201 Chapel Ave W Ste 201, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Dept of Neurology
    822 Pine St Ste 1C, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 51 ratings
Patient Ratings (51)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(19)
Apr 13, 2022
She may seem tough, but Dr. Olga has given me solid information and plan in handling multiple medical issues.
About Dr. Olga Katz, PHD

  • Neurology
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • 1427050913
Education & Certifications

  • University of Utah Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • University of Utah Hospital
  • Kishinev Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Olga Katz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

51 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

