Dr. Olga Kaplun, MD
Overview
Dr. Olga Kaplun, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
1
Cooper Early Intervention Program (HIV)3 Cooper Plz Rm 513, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
2
Cooper Primary and Specialty Care at Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Ste 202202 Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Olga Kaplun, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Russian
- Female
- 1871913863
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaplun using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaplun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplun speaks Russian.
