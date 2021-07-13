Dr. Kantor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olga Kantor, MD
Overview
Dr. Olga Kantor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Locations
Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7179Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Dana-farber Cancer Institute450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-4942Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8290Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 300 Boylston St Fl 4, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 632-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She went above and beyond for me around my mastectomy. Made sure I was talking to a therapist- contacted my PCP. Checked on me before surgery, the night after, the morning after. Told me she’d help me figure out if gastric bypass was right for me before reconstruction. She’s going to help me find a way to get reconstruction. (I’m in my early thirties.) I know she probably has dozens of patients, but she really made me feel like I had a superhero holding my hand through a terrifying process. I can’t even begin to explain how much that matters to me. I don’t think it’s crazy to say that she’ll always be in my heart for that.
About Dr. Olga Kantor, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery

