Dr. Kamova accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olga Kamova, MD
Overview
Dr. Olga Kamova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from ALTAJSKIJ MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Kamova works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Geriatrics621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 6017B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-4659
-
2
Bethesda Meadow322 OLD STATE RD, Ballwin, MO 63021 Directions (636) 227-3431
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamova?
About Dr. Olga Kamova, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1306096268
Education & Certifications
- ALTAJSKIJ MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamova works at
Dr. Kamova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.