Dr. Olga Joukovski, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (46)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Olga Joukovski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from First Med Institute and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.

Dr. Joukovski works at Olga Joukovski MD, PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Ramil Jumao-as Pllc
    3303 Rogers Rd Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78251 (210) 520-5040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Muscle Weakness
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Insomnia
Muscle Weakness
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Insomnia
Muscle Weakness
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Dec 30, 2021
    I was very impressed with the services provided by Dr. Joukovski and her staff, especially with the current situation on Covid! They are the only ones I know of that provide “ curbside services “ in w/c they set an earlier time slot to attend to patients with symptoms and/or wanted to be checked for Covid, in their vehicles at the curbside! After checking-in by phone, a couple of staff came to check the vital signs of patients while sitting in their cars, and another one with a cart of equipments did the swabs for Strep, Flu and Covid as a routine, and not just for Covid alone! Patients were then instructed to park in the parking lot with their hazard lights on, and after a few mins, the doctor/provider called with the results and discussed treatment/further management! You are then seen by the doctor/provider, in-person, while in your car parked out in the parking lot and given further examination/check-up! Amazing! The convenience and the extra efforts and lengths they took!??
    Dinah Cerdina — Dec 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Olga Joukovski, MD
    About Dr. Olga Joukovski, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1437256179
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • First Med Institute
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olga Joukovski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joukovski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joukovski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joukovski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joukovski works at Olga Joukovski MD, PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Joukovski’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Joukovski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joukovski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joukovski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joukovski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

