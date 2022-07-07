Dr. Olga Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Jones, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX.
Locations
Methodist Family Health Center - Central Grand Prairie820 S CARRIER PKWY, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (972) 262-1425
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones truly cares about her patients in all areas of their life. She is a great listener and wants the best for you. She takes her time to talk to you and help you achieve your goals. She is encouraging and motivational to help you see and understand what you need to do for your own health.
About Dr. Olga Jones, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1265657571
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones speaks Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.