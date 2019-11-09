Dr. Olga Ivanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Ivanov, MD
Dr. Olga Ivanov, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Florida Breast Health Specialists380 Celebration Pl, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 303-4760
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Have had a number of breast surgeries with her. Excellent, very professional doctor with magic hands.
About Dr. Olga Ivanov, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1487609285
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Dr. Ivanov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivanov has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
