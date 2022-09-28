See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lakewood, CA
Dr. Olga Ginzburg, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olga Ginzburg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They completed their residency with Butterworth Hospital

Dr. Ginzburg works at Prohealth Partners in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prohealth Partners
    5750 Downey Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712 (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Obesity
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Atony
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Olga Ginzburg, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, French
    • 1891723482
    Education & Certifications

    • Butterworth Hospital
    • St. Petersburg Regional Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olga Ginzburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginzburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ginzburg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ginzburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ginzburg works at Prohealth Partners in Lakewood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ginzburg’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginzburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginzburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginzburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginzburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

