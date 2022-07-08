Dr. Olga Gaftanyuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaftanyuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Gaftanyuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Gaftanyuk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Lvov Institute Of Med and is affiliated with Baystate Wing Hospital and Marlborough Hospital.
Locations
Shrewsbury Medical Group415 Boston Tpke Ste 107, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (774) 321-1973
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Marlborough Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Truly a compassionate and knowledgeable psychiatrist.
About Dr. Olga Gaftanyuk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1639108756
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ct School Of Med
- Lvov Institute Of Med
