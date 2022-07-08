See All Psychiatrists in Shrewsbury, MA
Dr. Olga Gaftanyuk, MD

Psychiatry
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olga Gaftanyuk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Lvov Institute Of Med and is affiliated with Baystate Wing Hospital and Marlborough Hospital.

Dr. Gaftanyuk works at Champaign Dental Group in Shrewsbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shrewsbury Medical Group
    415 Boston Tpke Ste 107, Shrewsbury, MA 01545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baystate Wing Hospital
  Marlborough Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 08, 2022
    Truly a compassionate and knowledgeable psychiatrist.
    LongTimePatient — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Olga Gaftanyuk, MD

    Psychiatry
    38 years of experience
    English, Russian and Ukrainian
    1639108756
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Ct School Of Med
    Lvov Institute Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olga Gaftanyuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaftanyuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaftanyuk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaftanyuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaftanyuk works at Champaign Dental Group in Shrewsbury, MA. View the full address on Dr. Gaftanyuk’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaftanyuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaftanyuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaftanyuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaftanyuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

