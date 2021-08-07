Dr. Olga Frankfurt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankfurt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Frankfurt, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Developmental Therapeutics Institute233 E Superior St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (855) 826-6384
Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Although Dr. Frankfurt is not my husband's doctor, she became his doctor by chance for one very important night when he was faced with an urgent situation after developing shingles of the eye shortly after being discharged after brain surgery. We were unable to reach my husband's oncologist and by mistake the answering service called Dr. Frankfurt. Although they called the wrong doctor, Dr. Frankfurt still responded to the after-hours call. Once I explained the urgent situation to her she told me she would try to help and promised to call me back if we were unable to reach my husband's oncologist. True to her word, Dr. Frankfurt called me back, was able to properly diagnose my husband's issue and prescribed medication and sent the prescription to our nearby pharmacy. I think she may have saved my husband's eyesight with her quick actions and will be forever grateful. She is truly a caring doctor who went above and beyond for us in our time of need. She is one of a kind!
- 23 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Russian
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Hematology
