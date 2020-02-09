See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Olga Fortenko, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Olga Fortenko, MD is a Pulmonologist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Fortenko works at Mojdeh Talebian, MD in Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mojdeh Talebian M.d. Inc.
    2950 Whipple Ave Ste 4, Redwood City, CA 94062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 216-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sequoia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Dexfenfluramine-Induced Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Familial Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Fenfluramine-Induced Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 09, 2020
    I have Bronchiectasis which caused excessive phlegm in my lungs and incessant coughing. Dr Fortenko patiently and expertly helped me deal with it. She is a highly professional and personable doctor who is not only concerned about my lungs but my overall health. She is one of the best doctors I have ever had. And at my age, I’ve had a lot!
    Ken Kashiwahara — Feb 09, 2020
    About Dr. Olga Fortenko, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154596336
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Medical Center
    Residency
    • UC Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Davis
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olga Fortenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fortenko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fortenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fortenko works at Mojdeh Talebian, MD in Redwood City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fortenko’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortenko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortenko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.