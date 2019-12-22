See All Neurologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Olga Fermo, MD

Neurology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olga Fermo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Fermo works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 875-2828
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2019
    Dr Fermo was very thorough & took her time covering everything. I was really pleased to have the peace of mind when I left her office.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Olga Fermo, MD
    About Dr. Olga Fermo, MD

    • Neurology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1083903280
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Yale Primary Care Internal Medicine Program Yale School Of Medicine
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olga Fermo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fermo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fermo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fermo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fermo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fermo works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Fermo’s profile.

    Dr. Fermo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fermo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fermo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fermo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fermo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fermo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

