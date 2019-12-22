Overview

Dr. Olga Fermo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Fermo works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.