Dr. Evdos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olga Evdos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Evdos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4401 Newtown Rd, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 728-2555
Ryan Chelsea Clinton Community Health645 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 265-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evdos is a compassionate, kind doctor, who takes her time to understand her patients. She is a down to earth human being , which is rare to find these days. I would highly recommend her to family and friends.
About Dr. Olga Evdos, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1831123066
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Evdos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evdos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Evdos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evdos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evdos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evdos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.