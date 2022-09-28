Dr. Olga Echeverria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echeverria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Echeverria, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Olga Echeverria, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Echeverria works at
Vip Pediatrics LLC2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 113, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 251-0011Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Humana
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Echevarria is excellent . She is taking care of both my daughters 10 and 13 yo. She is so sweet with them and has done everything for them to be healthy.
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Universidad El Bosque
Dr. Echeverria works at
Dr. Echeverria speaks Romanian and Spanish.
