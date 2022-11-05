See All Dermatologists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Olga Demidova, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olga Demidova, DO is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Demidova works at Helix Dermatology And Skin Surgery Institute, LLC in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Helix Dermatology And Skin Surgery Institute, LLC
    3690 Orange Pl Ste 300, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 794-0004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 05, 2022
    I was treated over a telemedicine visit for psoriasis and was able to complete my visit without taking the time off work. My Doctor treats my psoriasis and my son's acne.
    — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Olga Demidova, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174915987
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olga Demidova, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demidova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demidova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demidova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demidova works at Helix Dermatology And Skin Surgery Institute, LLC in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Demidova’s profile.

    Dr. Demidova has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demidova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Demidova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demidova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demidova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demidova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

