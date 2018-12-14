Dr. Olga Calof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Calof, MD
Overview
Dr. Olga Calof, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro.
Locations
Providence Family Medical Center1499 W 1st St, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 376-8816Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calof is an excellent caring knowledgeable physician. She always takes time to answer your questions and available if needed. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Olga Calof, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calof has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calof has seen patients for Overweight, Hypothyroidism and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Calof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.