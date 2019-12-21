Dr. Olga Bunimovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunimovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Bunimovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Olga Bunimovich, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Upmc Shadyside.
Dr. Bunimovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upmc Work Partners Oakland3708 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-4279
-
2
Shadyside Place UPMC Dermatology580 S Aiken Ave Ste 202, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 864-7887
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Shadyside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bunimovich?
Dr. Bunimovich is a wonderful and caring doctor. I trust her with all of my dermatology-related needs. She is very knowledgeable and professional, I always recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Olga Bunimovich, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1457509788
Education & Certifications
- SUNY / Buffalo General Hospital
- W Los Angeles VA
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Cornell
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bunimovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bunimovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunimovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bunimovich works at
Dr. Bunimovich speaks Russian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunimovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunimovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunimovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunimovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.