Dr. Olga Brusil, MD
Dr. Olga Brusil, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Baytown, TX. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
M Salem Muayad MD PA4201 Garth Rd Ste 313, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (832) 556-6535
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
I live in Louisiana and drive a hour & half to see her as a patient. I tried two other neurologist before her, and she has been a huge help to me. She makes you feel comfortable with asking questions and truly seems to care. Good doctors like her are hard to find.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Crimean State Medical Institute
- Neurology
Dr. Brusil speaks Russian.
