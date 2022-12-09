Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachilo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD
Overview
Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Bachilo works at
Locations
-
1
Glamour Plastic Surgery and Med Spa6300 West Loop S Ste 620, Bellaire, TX 77401 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bachilo?
I was first impressed with Dr Bachilo’s bedside manner. I felt her to be genuine. I had an change of implants because they were starting to want to go under my armpits. She also found a way to help them from going that way again. hopefully, If my body wants to cooperate. I had some lipo done on love handles and that fat put into the right place and i feel much better. I love how my chest looks now. I plan to return for more. I also do som other various beauty treatments there, wrinkel relaxer and something else to smooth out lines. I don’t remember the name of that?. I love going to her office. Everyone there is so nice, so helpful. Just down to earth and professional at the same time. There is absolutely no attitude in that office. Im a lifer! I feel very fortunate to have found Dr.Bachilo right when I moved to Houston. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Olga Bachilo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1538454731
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
- Rice U
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bachilo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bachilo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bachilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bachilo works at
Dr. Bachilo speaks Russian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachilo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachilo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachilo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachilo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.