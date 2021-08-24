Dr. Brandis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olesya Brandis, MD
Overview
Dr. Olesya Brandis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF CAMPINAS / FACULTY OF MEDICIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 141 W State St, Rockford, IL 61101 Directions (779) 696-2750
2
Swedishamerican Obstetrics & Gynecology209 9th St Ste 200, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I unfortunately had a silent miscarriage late in my first trimester. Dr Brandis showed so much compassion and care. You could tell she really also felt the pain I was going through at that moment getting the news. With my situation I needed a D&C procedure and she took extra time with me before the procedure helping me work through it and my anxieties. Following the procedure, when I went in for a post op appointment she took 40 mins with me setting up a plan for a next pregnancy, even though the office was busy and she was running behind. You can just tell she not only has a passion for what she does, but that she just truly cares for people. Will never go to another ob again as long as she is in the Rockford area.
About Dr. Olesya Brandis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1386950319
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF CAMPINAS / FACULTY OF MEDICIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.