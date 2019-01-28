Dr. Klindukhova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olena Klindukhova, MD
Overview
Dr. Olena Klindukhova, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Perry Hospital.
Locations
Iu Health Central Indiana Cancer Centers (meridian St)8820 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217 Directions (317) 843-0000
Iu Health Physicians Neurology (university Blvd)550 University Blvd Ste 2180, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-8301
Houston Diabetes & Endocrine Associates233 N Houston Rd Ste 101, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 352-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Perry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. K. She always treats me with respect and listens to every word I say. She has gotten my thyroid under control when other doctors could not. Her office staff is pleasant and I have never had to wait more than 15 minutes to be seen.
About Dr. Olena Klindukhova, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
