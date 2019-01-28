See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Olena Klindukhova, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
21 years of experience
Dr. Olena Klindukhova, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Perry Hospital.

Dr. Klindukhova works at Iu Health Central Indiana Cancer Centers (meridian St) in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Iu Health Central Indiana Cancer Centers (meridian St)
    8820 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 843-0000
    Iu Health Physicians Neurology (university Blvd)
    550 University Blvd Ste 2180, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 962-8301
    Houston Diabetes & Endocrine Associates
    233 N Houston Rd Ste 101, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 352-7010

  • Houston Medical Center
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Perry Hospital

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 28, 2019
    I love Dr. K. She always treats me with respect and listens to every word I say. She has gotten my thyroid under control when other doctors could not. Her office staff is pleasant and I have never had to wait more than 15 minutes to be seen.
    Debra Madden in Warner Robins, GA — Jan 28, 2019
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427299361
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Dr. Klindukhova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klindukhova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klindukhova has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klindukhova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Klindukhova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klindukhova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klindukhova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klindukhova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

