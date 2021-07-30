Overview

Dr. Olena Hungerford, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Hungerford works at AMITA Health Medical Group Diabetes Education Services Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.