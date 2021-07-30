Dr. Olena Hungerford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hungerford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olena Hungerford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olena Hungerford, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Hungerford works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Diabetes Education Services Chicago2222 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 770-3263
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hungerford?
Like many other people,I also agree that the person who answers the phone is rude.Schedulling an appointment is like pulling teeth.Luckily,the doctor is great.Olena Hungerford is an excellent doctor. Schedulling an appointment was a nightmare.Tatiyana who answered the phone was RUDE and Unhelpful.She will find any bogus excuse for NOT schedulling an appointment.
About Dr. Olena Hungerford, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Russian
- 1477873693
Education & Certifications
- SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hungerford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hungerford accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hungerford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hungerford works at
Dr. Hungerford has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hungerford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hungerford speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hungerford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hungerford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hungerford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hungerford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.