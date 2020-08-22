Dr. Osipchuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Cernovitskij Medical Institute and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Osipchuk works at
Locations
Oleksandr Osipchuk MD Phd Psych102 Hartmann Dr, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 444-3836
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Osipchuk is fabulous. He took time to listen to my problems, provided realistic solutions. He reminded me to take care of myself - get back to the gym, meditate, self care. He also has this big vibrant smile & gentle laugh.
About Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Cherkassy Regional Hospital, Cherkassy, Ukraine
- Cernovitskij Medical Institute
- CERNOVICKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
