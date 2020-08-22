See All Psychiatrists in Lebanon, TN
Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (32)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Cernovitskij Medical Institute and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.

Dr. Osipchuk works at Oleksandr Osipchuk MD Phd Psych in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oleksandr Osipchuk MD Phd Psych
    102 Hartmann Dr, Lebanon, TN 37087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 444-3836

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
  • Parkland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
Psychiatric Medication Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Akathisia Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Paranoia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Amphetamine Abuse Chevron Icon
Amphetamine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Anticholinergic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Osipchuk?

    Aug 22, 2020
    Dr Osipchuk is fabulous. He took time to listen to my problems, provided realistic solutions. He reminded me to take care of myself - get back to the gym, meditate, self care. He also has this big vibrant smile & gentle laugh.
    Lacey Weldon — Aug 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Osipchuk to family and friends

    Dr. Osipchuk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Osipchuk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD.

    About Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700045416
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cherkassy Regional Hospital, Cherkassy, Ukraine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cernovitskij Medical Institute
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CERNOVICKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osipchuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osipchuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osipchuk works at Oleksandr Osipchuk MD Phd Psych in Lebanon, TN. View the full address on Dr. Osipchuk’s profile.

    Dr. Osipchuk has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osipchuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Osipchuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osipchuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osipchuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osipchuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Oleksandr Osipchuk, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.