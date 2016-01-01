Overview

Dr. Oleksandr Kovalchuk, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Kovalchuk works at Ocala Kidney Group Inc in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.