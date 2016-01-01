Dr. Oleg Yerokhin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yerokhin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oleg Yerokhin, MD
Overview
Dr. Oleg Yerokhin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Yerokhin works at
Locations
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3762
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Oleg Yerokhin, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
