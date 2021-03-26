Overview

Dr. Oleg Volchonok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Volchonok works at VOLCHONOK OLEG MD in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Fstrvl Trvose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.