Dr. Oleg Alec Vishnevsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Oleg Alec Vishnevsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Heart Institute225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Jefferson Heart Institute8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
Jefferson Heart Institute111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Oleg Alec Vishnevsky, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1700104957
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Vishnevsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vishnevsky.
