Dr. Oleg Olshanetskiy, MD
Overview
Dr. Oleg Olshanetskiy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Olshanetskiy works at
Locations
Airport Medical Offices At JfkKennedy Airport Bldg 22A, Jamaica, NY 11430 Directions (718) 244-1644
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
kind, gentle, patient, easy to talk to. Went in for an FAA Medical exam, quick easy, even same day appointment.
About Dr. Oleg Olshanetskiy, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Russian
- 1861580201
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
