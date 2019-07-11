Dr. Oleg Katcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oleg Katcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oleg Katcher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Katcher works at
Locations
Purow Henry M1326 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 360-5953
Gihan Makram Elmeniawy-farag MD PC5091 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 360-5953
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor I've been going to him for 20 years and he never disappoints. Very friendly, helpful and answers all my questions. His staff are really great and I can't recommend him more. He has an amazing practice and he will not be disappoint you.
About Dr. Oleg Katcher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1598701468
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katcher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katcher has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katcher speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Katcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.