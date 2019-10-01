Overview

Dr. Oleg Kaim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Latvijas University / Medical Faculty and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kaim works at OLEG KAIM, MD, PC in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.