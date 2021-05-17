See All Ophthalmologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Oleg Gorenburg, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Oleg Gorenburg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.

Dr. Gorenburg works at CLEAR VIEW MEDICAL P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Stye and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clear View Medical P.c.
    176 Brighton 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 484-8410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Interfaith Medical Center
  • Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Stye
Blepharitis
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2021
    Excellent doctor. Very thorough and very nice. Explained everything.
    Barbara Barrish — May 17, 2021
    About Dr. Oleg Gorenburg, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1760667836
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Johns Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oleg Gorenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorenburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorenburg works at CLEAR VIEW MEDICAL P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gorenburg’s profile.

    Dr. Gorenburg has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Stye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorenburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorenburg.

