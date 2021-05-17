Overview

Dr. Oleg Gorenburg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Gorenburg works at CLEAR VIEW MEDICAL P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Stye and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.