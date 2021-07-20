Dr. Froymovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oleg Froymovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Oleg Froymovich, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Princeton, MN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Burnett Medical Center and M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center.
Locations
Fairview Northland Specialty Care Clinics911 Northland Dr, Princeton, MN 55371 Directions (763) 389-6353
Burnett Medical Center Inc257 W Saint George Ave, Grantsburg, WI 54840 Directions (715) 463-5353
Fairview Express Care919 Northland Dr, Princeton, MN 55371 Directions (763) 389-3344
M. Health Fairview Clinic Elk River290 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330 Directions (763) 241-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Burnett Medical Center
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
MOST DEFINATELY!! DR. FROYMOVICH IS AS KIND AS HE IS BRILLIANT!! HE IS VERY THOROUGH WITH HIS PATIENTS... DETAILING ALL THE NECESSARY INFORMATION, MAKING SURE THAT HE HAS COVERED ALL POSSIBLE MALADIES. I CAN NOT IMAGINE TRYING TO FIND ANOTHER DOCTOR THAT IS AS COMPETENT AS DR. FROYMOVICH, IN BOTH AREAS OF HIS EXPERTISE!!
About Dr. Oleg Froymovich, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1417912015
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Froymovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Froymovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Froymovich speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Froymovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Froymovich.
