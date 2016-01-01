Dr. Ole Heggeness, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heggeness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ole Heggeness, DO
Overview
Dr. Ole Heggeness, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawndale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Lawndale Office15230 Hawthorne Blvd, Lawndale, CA 90260 Directions (562) 863-8774
Steven J Weiss MD Inc11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 107, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 861-0897
Santa Fe Springs Office10210 Orr and Day Rd Ste A, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670 Directions (562) 863-8774
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Prime Health Services
- SCAN Health Plan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ole Heggeness, DO
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518911908
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Osteopathic Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Dr. Heggeness speaks Spanish.
