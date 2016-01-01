Overview

Dr. Ole Heggeness, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawndale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Heggeness works at CareMore Medical Group Inc in Lawndale, CA with other offices in Downey, CA and Santa Fe Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.