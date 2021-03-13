Overview

Dr. Olayinka Omololu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria. College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Omololu works at Visalia Medical in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.