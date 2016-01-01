Overview

Dr. Olayinka Holt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Holt works at Dr. Olayinka Holt in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.