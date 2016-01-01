Overview

Dr. Olayinka Akinwumiju, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Health Center.



Dr. Akinwumiju works at Health Quest PC in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.