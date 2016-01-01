Dr. Olayinka Akinwumiju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akinwumiju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olayinka Akinwumiju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olayinka Akinwumiju, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Health Center.
Dr. Akinwumiju works at
Locations
Healthquest6857 Cobblestone Blvd, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (901) 566-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Olayinka Akinwumiju, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1831115419
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akinwumiju has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akinwumiju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akinwumiju has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akinwumiju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Akinwumiju. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akinwumiju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akinwumiju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akinwumiju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.