Dr. Sokumbi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olayemi Sokumbi, MD
Overview
Dr. Olayemi Sokumbi, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Sokumbi works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sokumbi?
About Dr. Olayemi Sokumbi, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1689802696
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Medical School
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokumbi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokumbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokumbi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokumbi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokumbi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokumbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokumbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.