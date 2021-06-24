Overview

Dr. Olayemi Champion, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.