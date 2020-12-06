Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulaiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, MD
Overview
Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University, Bulgaria and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center.
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4033
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered with back pain for a long time He operated in did a lower back infusion and immediately I was paying free He operated in dead a lower infusion and immediately I was pain free He is an amazing doctor And I cannot tell you Enough to say that he is a great doctor
About Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174718365
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Hospitals
- University of Manitoba, Canada
- University Of Manitoba Hospitals, Canada
- Medical University, Bulgaria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sulaiman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sulaiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sulaiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulaiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulaiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sulaiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sulaiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.