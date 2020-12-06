See All Neurosurgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University, Bulgaria and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Sulaiman works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Baptist
  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 06, 2020
    I suffered with back pain for a long time He operated in did a lower back infusion and immediately I was paying free He operated in dead a lower infusion and immediately I was pain free He is an amazing doctor And I cannot tell you Enough to say that he is a great doctor
    — Dec 06, 2020
    Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, MD
    About Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lsu Hospitals
    Residency
    • University of Manitoba, Canada
    Internship
    • University Of Manitoba Hospitals, Canada
    Medical Education
    • Medical University, Bulgaria
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulaiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sulaiman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sulaiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sulaiman works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sulaiman’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulaiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulaiman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sulaiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sulaiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

