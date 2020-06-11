Overview

Dr. Olawale Morafa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Morafa works at HEALTH FIRST FAMILY CARE in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.