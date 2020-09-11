See All Neurologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Olav Jaren, MD

Neurology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olav Jaren, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Jaren works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Overlake Neuroscience Institute
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 500, Bellevue, WA 98004 (425) 635-6560
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
Syncope
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cognitive Function Testing
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 11, 2020
    I saw Dr. Jaren today for a Nerve Conduction study, which I was very nervous about. He helped me relax and the study was a piece of cake. If you can stand the feeling of getting a rubber band snapped against you, you can easily do this test, a rubber band is much worse! He also spent a lot of time with me and answered all of my questions.
    Amanda — Sep 11, 2020
    About Dr. Olav Jaren, MD

    • Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992863252
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Michigan Health System
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    • Neurology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.