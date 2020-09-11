Dr. Olav Jaren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olav Jaren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olav Jaren, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Jaren works at
Locations
Overlake Neuroscience Institute1135 116th Ave NE Ste 500, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 635-6560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Jaren today for a Nerve Conduction study, which I was very nervous about. He helped me relax and the study was a piece of cake. If you can stand the feeling of getting a rubber band snapped against you, you can easily do this test, a rubber band is much worse! He also spent a lot of time with me and answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Olav Jaren, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992863252
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaren works at
Dr. Jaren has seen patients for Headache, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.