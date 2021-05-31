Dr. Olatunde Fatinikun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fatinikun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olatunde Fatinikun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olatunde Fatinikun, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fatinikun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Behavioral Health Services LLC2770 Centennial Rd, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 352-5387
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fatinikun?
Dr. Fatinikun has been my doctor since I was 14. He has helped me immensely and always listens to me when I think we need to change something in my medication. He actually listens to his patients and takes what they say into consideration.
About Dr. Olatunde Fatinikun, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1942383450
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fatinikun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fatinikun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatinikun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fatinikun works at
Dr. Fatinikun has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fatinikun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatinikun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatinikun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fatinikun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fatinikun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.