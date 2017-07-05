Dr. Olasimbo Babatope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babatope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olasimbo Babatope, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine.
Pysch Consultants1223 Augusta West Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 410-1202
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Babatope?
Dr. Barbetope has helped me more than I can say to my biggest power. I have been dealing with ptsd, bi polar type 2 GAD. also agoraphobia. I have in my lifetime been in 5 treatment centers for depression of thoughts of suicide..i also have seen over 5 of the best psychiatrist monies can buy...Im new to this county and look her up on web.she is not only one of the most considerate doctors I've ever had she has a real passion for her patients..Dr Barbatope is a great doc n staff..
- Emory University
- More House School Med Grady Hospital
- Grady Meml Hospital More House School Med
- University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
Dr. Babatope has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babatope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babatope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babatope has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babatope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Babatope. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babatope.
